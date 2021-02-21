ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.