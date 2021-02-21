AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 15.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price rose 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 29,772,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 10,609,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $488,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $888,535 in the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.
