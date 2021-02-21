AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Up 15.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price rose 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 29,772,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 10,609,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $488,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $888,535 in the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 717,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

