AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Up 17.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s share price shot up 17.8% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.04. 7,668,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 2,478,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

