Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm’s (NASDAQ:AFRM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Affirm had issued 24,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,205,400,000 based on an initial share price of $49.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Affirm stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

