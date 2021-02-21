Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNSF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.25. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.32. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

