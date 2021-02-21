Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Craig Hallum

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AEGN opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aegion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aegion by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aegion by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

