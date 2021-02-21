Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADYEN shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

