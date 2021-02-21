AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $29.50. AdvanSix shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 1,163 shares.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASIX. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

