AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $29.50. AdvanSix shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 1,163 shares.
The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ASIX. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.