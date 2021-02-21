Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,548,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,520,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

