Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Cut by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.2% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

