ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) vs. Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) Critical Analysis

Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Interspeed alerts:

This table compares Interspeed and ADTRAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADTRAN $530.06 million 1.46 -$52.98 million ($0.01) -1,611.00

Interspeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADTRAN.

Profitability

This table compares Interspeed and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interspeed N/A N/A N/A ADTRAN -3.33% -0.30% -0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Interspeed and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 0 5 0 3.00

ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. Given ADTRAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Interspeed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Interspeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Interspeed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Interspeed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interspeed Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services. The company also provides broadband customer premise solutions and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential gateway products and accessories; Wi-Fi access points; ethernet switches for multi-gigabit local area networking; SmartOS software licensing for residential and enterprise gateway, and Wi-Fi devices; cloud-based SaaS management platforms; Wi-Fi-enabled residential gateway products and accessories; access points and virtual wireless local area networks for business-class Wi-Fi and management; and pre-sale and post-sale technical support. In addition, it offers planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies to deliver business and residential services. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Interspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.