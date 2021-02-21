Adriel G. Lares Sells 7,753 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fastly stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Fastly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

