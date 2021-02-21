adidas AG (ETR:ADS) Receives €277.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €277.30 ($326.24).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €295.60 ($347.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion and a PE ratio of 128.97. adidas has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of €284.40 and a 200 day moving average of €276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

