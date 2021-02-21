Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

AHEXY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,320. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

