Adams Wealth Management Sells 49 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,622,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

