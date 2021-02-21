Adams Wealth Management Sells 1,046 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 429,284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,230. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.