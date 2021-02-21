ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

