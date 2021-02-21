A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

