9,986 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

