8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $32.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.04.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,872,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,951 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $37.73 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

