8,249 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 30,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 218.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.