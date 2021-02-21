$805.00 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $805.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.90 million to $860.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $550.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

ALGN traded up $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $599.25. The company had a trading volume of 372,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.54.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

