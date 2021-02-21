$79.62 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $79.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.33 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $82.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $331.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.88 million to $332.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.72 million, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $344.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Health Investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

