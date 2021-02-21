7,888 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

