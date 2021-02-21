$672.07 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post $672.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the highest is $684.30 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

NYSE:CW traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.19. 131,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,676 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

