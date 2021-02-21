5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (VNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

VNP stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$373.64 million and a P/E ratio of 74.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

