5N Plus (FPLSF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

FPLSF opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 million, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPLSF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

