500 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

