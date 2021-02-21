$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

