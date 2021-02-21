49,521 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

