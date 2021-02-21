4,939 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $103.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

