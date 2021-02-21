4,454 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,821,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,244,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.07. 5,576,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,356. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.