3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGOPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 6,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2253 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

