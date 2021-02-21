$32.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report sales of $32.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.95 million to $32.36 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $128.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.