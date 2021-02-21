26,635 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $42,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.