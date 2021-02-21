265,386 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 265,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $60,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $35.71 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

