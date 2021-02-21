2,559 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

