2,472 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,086. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $228.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

