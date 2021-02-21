2,450 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Western Union by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in The Western Union by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 100,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 102,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

WU stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

