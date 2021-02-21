$217.02 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report sales of $217.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.76 million to $217.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $297.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $744.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.23 million to $744.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $957.15 million, with estimates ranging from $867.09 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXM traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

