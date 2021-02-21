$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

ABG stock traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $160.90. 87,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $34,115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,512 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.