1,811 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $145.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.