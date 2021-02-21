$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $18.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,828.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $236.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.66 million to $268.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $119.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 921,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,059. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

