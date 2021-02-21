1,586 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $2,056,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 11,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 20.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,904 shares of company stock worth $8,397,133. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

