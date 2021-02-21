14,413 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $58.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

