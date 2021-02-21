$143.70 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report sales of $143.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.92 million and the lowest is $143.40 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $153.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 275,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

