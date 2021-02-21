127619 (MDN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.03).

127619 has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

