1,265 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.17. 4,095,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,032. The company has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.73 and a 200 day moving average of $334.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

