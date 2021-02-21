1,194 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Netflix makes up about 0.1% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.66 and a 200-day moving average of $510.66. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

