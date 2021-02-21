1,075 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

